MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 202,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 325,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

