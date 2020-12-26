Melon Achieves Market Cap of $41.34 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and $2.98 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $27.99 or 0.00106347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00040634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00284359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015150 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

