MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Buy at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1,980.00 target price on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,277.83.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,690.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,564.84 and a beta of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,735.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,196.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.