Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $227.51

Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and traded as high as $250.00. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) shares last traded at $249.50, with a volume of 1,514,745 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

