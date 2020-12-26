Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,165 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

