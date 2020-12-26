Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 22,928 Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

MRKR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.43.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.