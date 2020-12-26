Meta One Day Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $1.17 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Meta token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00645885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00158693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00337303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00092043 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,949,805 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.