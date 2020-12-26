Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.07

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.07 and last traded at C$59.72, with a volume of 76834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6433035 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

