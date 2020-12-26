MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Head-To-Head Analysis

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroStrategy and NortonLifeLock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 6.15 $34.35 million $1.22 264.43 NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 5.00 $3.89 billion $0.75 28.05

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97% NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MicroStrategy and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 2 1 0 0 1.33 NortonLifeLock 0 5 7 0 2.58

MicroStrategy presently has a consensus target price of $217.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.58%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $24.05, suggesting a potential upside of 14.28%. Given NortonLifeLock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats MicroStrategy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

