MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,688.42 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 in the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

