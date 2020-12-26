Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Up to $436.00

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $436.00, but opened at $468.00. Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at $466.00, with a volume of 40,073 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.52 million and a PE ratio of 72.01.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby acquired 25,000 shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.