Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 621,263 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $6,101,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 189,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

