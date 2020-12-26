Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.00. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,195 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of £44.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

