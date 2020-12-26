Minereum Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 543.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $2,916.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00667679 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00164097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00351665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059842 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,940,405 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

