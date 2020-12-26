MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $622,915.76 and approximately $4,342.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00130379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00641924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00092479 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

