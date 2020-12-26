Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.69

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as low as $15.60. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 65,166 shares traded.

MITEY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

