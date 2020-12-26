Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moleculin Biotech were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Moleculin Biotech Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.