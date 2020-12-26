MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00005745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $92.93 million and $4.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.