Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.31

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Monolith has a market cap of $10.50 million and $5,069.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monolith has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.