Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.49

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 68400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$15.42 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

About Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.