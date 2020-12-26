Morgan Stanley Buys 119,206 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Under Armour worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $113,561,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 39.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 632.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

