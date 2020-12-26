Morgan Stanley Has $8.07 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 180.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 154.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $100.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

