Morgan Stanley Has $8.34 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

IPGP opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $222.44.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

