Morgan Stanley Has $8.54 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 73.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,117 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.59 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.92, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

