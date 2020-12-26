Morgan Stanley Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Hercules Capital worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.