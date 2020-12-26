Morgan Stanley Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

