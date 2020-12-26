Moss Coin (MOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.13 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Moss Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00665456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00161607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00095754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 tokens. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

