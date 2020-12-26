MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0075 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $244,299.15 and $59.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00070829 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009914 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

