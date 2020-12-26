Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $149,046,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

