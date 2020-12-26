MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.16

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.78. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 26,042 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

