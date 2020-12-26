Nano (NANO) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $136.97 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,695.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.18 or 0.02435506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00502724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.09 or 0.01232734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.00625745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00250892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.