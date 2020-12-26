Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.36

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 17493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $549,339.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,382.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,689 shares of company stock worth $56,081,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

