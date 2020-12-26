National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

