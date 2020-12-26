NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $263.50

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 196112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a market cap of £729.06 million and a P/E ratio of 61.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.62.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

