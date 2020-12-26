Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $6.42 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $324,186.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00026994 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,252,515 coins and its circulating supply is 16,805,182 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

