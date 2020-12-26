Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $14.98 or 0.00058158 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $473.97 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00130511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00208788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00644324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

