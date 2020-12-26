Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,366,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 120,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

