NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,676,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,572,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.04.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

