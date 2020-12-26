Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEXA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

