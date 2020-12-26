Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $441.82

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $441.82 and traded as high as $516.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 12,204 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.54. The company has a market capitalization of £460.32 million and a PE ratio of -187.41.

In other news, insider Richard Eyre bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £292,500 ($382,153.12).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

