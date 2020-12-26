NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

