Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

