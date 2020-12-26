nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,459. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in nLIGHT by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $36.67.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

