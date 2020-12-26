Nord/LB Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €6.70 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

