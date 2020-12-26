North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.37. 14,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

