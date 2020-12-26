Northcoast Research Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

