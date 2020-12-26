Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

