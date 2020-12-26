Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 224,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,507. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

