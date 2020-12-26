Nucleus Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $97,102.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.84 million and $97,102.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BITBOX, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Koinex. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00282797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015132 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitrue, Huobi, Koinex, Binance, BITBOX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitbns, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

