NULS (NULS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.21 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. NULS has a market cap of $23.21 million and $6.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00135008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00664417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00164408 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00059757 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

